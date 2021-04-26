.
Iraq FM, Iran’s Zarif discuss bilateral relations in Baghdad

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said he discussed bilateral relations with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif during his visit on Monday.

“We discussed the Iranian-Gulf relationship and Iraq's role in,” Hussein said, adding,” Hussein said during a joint press conference.

Speaking after Hussein, Zarif said Iran supports a “strong role” for Iraq in stabilizing the region, adding “We have to establish neighborly relations in accordance with the principle of non-interference and mutual respect.”

He also said Iran will cooperate with Iraq in many areas including security, politics and economically.

The Iranian foreign minister is scheduled to meet with several Iraqi officials and he will visit the city of Najaf and Kurdistan during his trip, according to Hussein.

