.
.
.
.
Language

Turkey’s Erdogan adopts 'full closure' until May 17 over COVID-19

Turkish police officers check the passports of a group of Russian tourists at Ortakoy square during a nation-wide weekend curfew which was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Istanbul, Turkey February 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Turkish police officers check the passports of a group of Russian tourists at Ortakoy square during a nation-wide weekend curfew which was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Istanbul, Turkey February 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Turkey’s Erdogan adopts 'full closure' until May 17 over COVID-19

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday imposed a nationwide “full closure” until May 17 including a continuous lockdown, school closures and intercity travel restrictions to curb a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

Total daily cases in Turkey had peaked above 63,000 on April 16 before dropping sharply to below 39,000 on Sunday, while the daily death toll has remained above 300 for the past week.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan said all intercity travel would need approval from authorities and all schools would stop in-person classes.

He said the manufacturing and food sectors would be exempt from the new restrictions. Daily case numbers needed to fall below 5,000 by the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, he added.

Read more:

Turkey summons US ambassador over Biden’s 1915 Armenian genocide recognition

Turkey says it will respond in time to 'outrageous' US genocide statement

Turkey orders 532 arrests in military probe over 2016 coup attempt: Anadolu

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel
Pregnant women in Saudi Arabia can take COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry  Pregnant women in Saudi Arabia can take COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry 
Top Content
US close to declaring Lebanon a ‘paralyzed’ and ‘failed state’: Sources US close to declaring Lebanon a ‘paralyzed’ and ‘failed state’: Sources
Israel examining heart inflammation cases in people who received Pfizer COVID-19 shot Israel examining heart inflammation cases in people who received Pfizer COVID-19 shot
Saudi Arabia sends oxygen to India amid hospital shortage, surge in COVID-19 cases  Saudi Arabia sends oxygen to India amid hospital shortage, surge in COVID-19 cases 
Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel
Leaked audio: Iran’s Zarif offers to ‘fix’ plane downing, says has ‘zero’ policy role Leaked audio: Iran’s Zarif offers to ‘fix’ plane downing, says has ‘zero’ policy role
US to provide COVID-19 vaccine components, medical supplies to virus-hit India US to provide COVID-19 vaccine components, medical supplies to virus-hit India
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More