Israel intercepts a ‘Hezbollah drone’ that crossed from Lebanon

Israeli troops have intercepted a Hezbollah drone that crossed from Lebanon into Israel on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the Israeli army.

The statement added that the Israeli army located another Hezbollah drone that was intercepted a few weeks ago.

“We will continue to operate in order to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty,” the statement added.

The countries, which are still technically at war, last year took part in indirect US-brokered talks to discuss demarcation to clear the way for offshore oil and gas exploration.

Earlier this year, Lebanon’s Hezbollah said it brought down an Israeli drone that had entered Lebanese airspace, while the Israeli military said one of its drones had fallen inside Lebanon.

The Israeli military said the drone had fallen in Lebanese territory during an operation near the border demarcation known as the Blue Line and that there was, “no breach of information.”

