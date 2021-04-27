.
.
.
.
Language

Israel intercepts a ‘Hezbollah drone’ that crossed from Lebanon

UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) stand near a UN vehicle in Naqoura, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) stand near a UN vehicle in Naqoura, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon October 14, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Israel intercepts a ‘Hezbollah drone’ that crossed from Lebanon

Followed Unfollow

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Israeli troops have intercepted a Hezbollah drone that crossed from Lebanon into Israel on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the Israeli army.

The statement added that the Israeli army located another Hezbollah drone that was intercepted a few weeks ago.

“We will continue to operate in order to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty,” the statement added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The countries, which are still technically at war, last year took part in indirect US-brokered talks to discuss demarcation to clear the way for offshore oil and gas exploration.

Earlier this year, Lebanon’s Hezbollah said it brought down an Israeli drone that had entered Lebanese airspace, while the Israeli military said one of its drones had fallen inside Lebanon.

The Israeli military said the drone had fallen in Lebanese territory during an operation near the border demarcation known as the Blue Line and that there was, “no breach of information.”

- with Reuters

Read more:

Lebanon’s Aoun demands Israel halt offshore gas exploration in disputed border area

Lebanon envoy says peace with Israel farfetched, solution is Arab Peace Initiative

Resolving border talks with Israel will benefit crisis-hit Lebanon: US envoy

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry
Top 5 most popular used cars being bought during Ramadan Top 5 most popular used cars being bought during Ramadan
Top Content
Saudi Arabia sends oxygen to India amid hospital shortage, surge in COVID-19 cases  Saudi Arabia sends oxygen to India amid hospital shortage, surge in COVID-19 cases 
Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry
Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel
US senator tells John Kerry to resign from Biden administration after Zarif recording US senator tells John Kerry to resign from Biden administration after Zarif recording
Saudi Arabia begins phase two of construction for its World Defense Show Saudi Arabia begins phase two of construction for its World Defense Show
Turkish President Erdogan says Biden's Armenian genocide recognition 'destructive' Turkish President Erdogan says Biden's Armenian genocide recognition 'destructive'
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More