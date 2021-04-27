.
.
.
.
Language

Jordanian boxer al-Swaisat dies at 19 after severe brain injury

Jordanian boxer Rashed al-Swaisat dies at 19 following a fight at the International Boxing Association (AIBA) world youth championships in Poland. (Twitter)
Jordanian boxer Rashed al-Swaisat dies at 19 following a fight at the International Boxing Association (AIBA) world youth championships in Poland. (Twitter)

Jordanian boxer al-Swaisat dies at 19 after severe brain injury

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Teenage Jordanian boxer Rashed al-Swaisat has died in hospital more than a week after he sustained a brain injury at the International Boxing Association (AIBA) world youth championships in Poland.

The 19-year-old Al-Swaisat was taken to hospital on April 16 where he underwent emergency brain surgery after he collapsed during the third round of his under-81 kg contest with Estonia’s Anton Winogradow.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Rashed al-Swaisat of Jordan, who had been admitted to hospital on April 16 further to his fight during the AIBA YWCHs,” AIBA said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, to whom we offer our sincere condolences.”

The Jordanian Olympic Committee (JOC) also confirmed the news and offered condolences to the athlete’s family.

“The Jordan Olympic Committee expresses its deep sadness and pain at the death of the national boxing team player, Rashed al-Swaisat, who passed away yesterday evening, Monday,” the JOC said in a statement on social media.

“The Jordanian Olympic Committee... extends sincere condolences to his family, colleagues and friends.”

Read more:

Lewis Hamilton launches commission to push diversity in motorsport

Pakistan, Chad suspended by FIFA over governance disputes

Hotel will house Olympic athletes with COVID-19: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry
Top 5 most popular used cars being bought during Ramadan Top 5 most popular used cars being bought during Ramadan
Top Content
Saudi Arabia sends oxygen to India amid hospital shortage, surge in COVID-19 cases  Saudi Arabia sends oxygen to India amid hospital shortage, surge in COVID-19 cases 
Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel
Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry
US senator tells John Kerry to resign from Biden administration after Zarif recording US senator tells John Kerry to resign from Biden administration after Zarif recording
Turkish President Erdogan says Biden's Armenian genocide recognition 'destructive' Turkish President Erdogan says Biden's Armenian genocide recognition 'destructive'
India to receive first batch of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine on May 1 India to receive first batch of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine on May 1
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More