Parties to Iran nuclear talks agree to speed up return to 2015 deal: Russian envoy

This handout photo taken and released by the EU Delegation in Vienna on April 20, 2021 shows delegation members from the parties to the Iran nuclear deal - Germany, France, Britain, China, Russia and Iran – attending a meeting at the Grand Hotel of Vienna as they try to restore the deal. Diplomats from Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran and Russia have been meeting regularly since early this month in a luxury Vienna hotel, while US diplomats are participating indirectly in the talks from a nearby hotel.
Reuters

The parties negotiating a revival of the Iran nuclear deal agreed on Tuesday to speed up efforts to bring the US and Iran back into compliance, Russia’s envoy to the talks said.

“The discussions proved that participants are guided by the unity of purpose which is full restoration of the nuclear deal in its original form,” Mikhail Ulyanov, Moscow’s ambassador to the UN atomic watchdog. said on Twitter after senior diplomats met in Vienna. “It was decided to expedite the process.”

