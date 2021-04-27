Parties to Iran nuclear talks agree to speed up return to 2015 deal: Russian envoy

The parties negotiating a revival of the Iran nuclear deal agreed on Tuesday to speed up efforts to bring the US and Iran back into compliance, Russia’s envoy to the talks said.

“The discussions proved that participants are guided by the unity of purpose which is full restoration of the nuclear deal in its original form,” Mikhail Ulyanov, Moscow’s ambassador to the UN atomic watchdog. said on Twitter after senior diplomats met in Vienna. “It was decided to expedite the process.”

