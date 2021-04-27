.
.
.
.
Language

Suspected drug smuggler arrested at Beirut airport after crackdown pledge

A general view shows Beirut international airport, Lebanon. (Reuters)
A general view shows Beirut international airport, Lebanon. (Reuters)

Suspected drug smuggler arrested at Beirut airport after crackdown pledge

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Beirut 

Published: Updated:

Security forces announced the detention of a suspected drug smuggler at Beirut airport on Tuesday, a day after Lebanon pledged to crack down on the crime to persuade Saudi Arabia to lift its ban on Lebanese fruit and vegetables.

Saudi Arabia imposed the produce ban last week after saying it had seized a large haul of the illegal stimulant Captagon stuffed inside pomegranates coming from Lebanon. It said such smuggling was on the rise.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Other Gulf Arab states have issued statements in support of the Saudi ban, raising fears in Lebanon, which faces an unprecedented economic crisis, that they may follow suit.

The Beirut airport security forces said the detained man was trying to smuggle 11 kg of cocaine into the country on a Qatar Airways fight from Brazil.

Read more:

Lebanon calls for coordination with Saudi Arabia to crack down on drug smuggling

Saudi Arabia announces ban on fruits, vegetables from Lebanon due to drug smuggling

Saudi Customs foils smuggling attempt of over 1.3 mln Captagon pills from Turkey

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry
Top 5 most popular used cars being bought during Ramadan Top 5 most popular used cars being bought during Ramadan
Top Content
Saudi Arabia sends oxygen to India amid hospital shortage, surge in COVID-19 cases  Saudi Arabia sends oxygen to India amid hospital shortage, surge in COVID-19 cases 
Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel
US senator tells John Kerry to resign from Biden administration after Zarif recording US senator tells John Kerry to resign from Biden administration after Zarif recording
Turkish President Erdogan says Biden's Armenian genocide recognition 'destructive' Turkish President Erdogan says Biden's Armenian genocide recognition 'destructive'
India to receive first batch of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine on May 1 India to receive first batch of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine on May 1
Turkey’s Erdogan adopts 'full closure' until May 17 over COVID-19 Turkey’s Erdogan adopts 'full closure' until May 17 over COVID-19
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More