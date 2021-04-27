.
.
.
.
Language

US tells government employees to leave Afghanistan if they can

A US soldier during a mission near in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, Feb. 3, 2013. (Reuters)
A US soldier during a mission near in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, Feb. 3, 2013. (Reuters)
US foreign policy

US tells government employees to leave Afghanistan if they can

The State Department also called on US citizens wishing to leave Afghanistan to do so “as soon as possible on available commercial flights”

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US government employees have been told to leave Afghanistan if they can carry out their work elsewhere, the State Department said Tuesday.

“On April 27, 2021, the Department ordered the departure from US Embassy Kabul of US government employees whose functions can be performed elsewhere,” read the updated travel advisory for Afghanistan.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Although the advisory remains at Level 4, which warns against all travel to a country, the new order for American government employees comes weeks after President Joe Biden announced that all US forces would be out of Afghanistan by September.

The State Department also called on US citizens wishing to leave Afghanistan to do so “as soon as possible on available commercial flights.”

Apart from the high levels of coronavirus infections, Afghanistan is deemed unsafe due to the potential for kidnappings, hostage taking, suicide bombings and terrorist attacks.

The upcoming withdrawal, which has already started with US troops shipping out equipment, has raised fears of the Taliban taking control over Afghanistan and implementing an hard-line Islamic rule over the country.

Among some of the achievements made by the international community, women and girls’ access to education and public life are feared to be reversed if the Taliban takes control.

US military officials have warned that Washington would not be able to carry out the fight on terrorism in Afghanistan as effectively as it would with troops or forces on the ground.

Read more: Afghanistan: Woman is flogged as US forces withdraw

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry
Top 5 most popular used cars being bought during Ramadan Top 5 most popular used cars being bought during Ramadan
Top Content
Saudi Arabia sends oxygen to India amid hospital shortage, surge in COVID-19 cases  Saudi Arabia sends oxygen to India amid hospital shortage, surge in COVID-19 cases 
Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel Choice of COVID-19 vaccine could determine where people allowed to travel
Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry
US senator tells John Kerry to resign from Biden administration after Zarif recording US senator tells John Kerry to resign from Biden administration after Zarif recording
Saudi Arabia begins phase two of construction for its World Defense Show Saudi Arabia begins phase two of construction for its World Defense Show
Turkish President Erdogan says Biden's Armenian genocide recognition 'destructive' Turkish President Erdogan says Biden's Armenian genocide recognition 'destructive'
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More