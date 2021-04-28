Flight tracking services record first flight between Israel and Syria

Flight tracking services record a rare flight between Israel’s Ben Gurion airport and regime-controlled Syria’s Latakia region on Tuesday, local Israeli media reported.

The flight was operated by the Russian Air Force, noting that it landed near the Russian-operated Hmeimim airbase, which is located 24 kilometers southeast of Latakia.

Observers and international affairs experts have been monitoring Russia’s work as a mediator between Syria and Israel in recent months. Despite Iranian presence on its soil, multiple Syrian officials openly discussed the possibility of peace with Israel after negotiations.

The flight was preceded by a flight from Moscow to Tel Aviv. It was followed by another flight from Latakia back to Moscow.

The Israeli army announced in its annual report for 2020 that it carried out 50 airstrikes on targets in Syria and launched more than 500 missiles and smart missiles during the past year, intending to prevent Iran’s positioning in Syria.

