.
.
.
.
Language

Third working group on US-Iran nuclear deal meets for first time in Vienna: Diplomat

Russia's envoy to the IAEA, Mikhail Ulyanov (L) stands outside to the 'Grand Hotel Wien' for the closed-door nuclear talks with Iran in Vienna, April 27, 2021. (AFP)
Russia's envoy to the IAEA, Mikhail Ulyanov (L) stands outside to the 'Grand Hotel Wien' for the closed-door nuclear talks with Iran in Vienna, April 27, 2021. (AFP)
Iran nuclear deal

Third working group on US-Iran nuclear deal meets for first time in Vienna: Diplomat

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The third round of indirect talks between the United States and Iran began Wednesday with a third working group meeting for the first time, a senior diplomat involved in the negotiations said.

US Special Envoy Rob Malley continues to head Washington’s delegation. Malley landed in Vienna on Tuesday night after briefing Israeli officials who were visiting the US on the status of the talks.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Vienna talks are underway. Sanctions lifting and nuclear working groups continued considerations of measures to be taken by Washington and Tehran in order to restore JCPOA,” Russia’s envoy to the UN atomic watchdog, Mikhail Ulyanov, tweeted.

Since the indirect talks began earlier this month, European mediators and diplomats from China and Russia have created three separate working groups.

Two of the groups are looking at what the US and Iran need to both do to return to the JCPOA, an acronym for the 2015 nuclear deal brokered by the Obama administration.

The third group, most recently formed, is studying which US sanctions can be lifted and how.

CIA denies US media report of Iraq meeting between agency director, Iranian officials Middle East Iran nuclear deal CIA denies US media report of Iraq meeting between agency director, Iranian officials

“The third working group-on practical arrangements for implementation- met today for the first time,” Ulyanov said.

After the first two rounds of indirect talks, a senior US State Department official told reporters that progress had been made. But the official warned that there was still a long road ahead before a final deal was reached, blaming a large part of the problem on the Trump administration’s wide-ranging sanctions regime on Iran.

The official also questioned Iran’s seriousness in reaching a new deal. Iran has altered its stance multiple times since President Joe Biden took office. The Iranian regime has recently returned to its demand that all US sanctions be lifted before Iran returns to full compliance with the 2015 deal.

Washington has so far refused but has expressed willingness to ease “certain sanctions.”

Read more: US ‘very serious’ about nuclear deal, but Iran’s position still unclear: Official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030 Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030
Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry Explosive-laden boat off Yanbu Port in Saudi Arabia destroyed: Defense ministry
Top Content
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: No plans for income tax in Saudi Arabia at all Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: No plans for income tax in Saudi Arabia at all
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gives TV interview on Vision 2030 progress Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gives TV interview on Vision 2030 progress
Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca sees rain, hail Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca sees rain, hail
Saudi Crown Prince: We agree with the Biden administration on 90 pct of issues Saudi Crown Prince: We agree with the Biden administration on 90 pct of issues
Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030 Transcript: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s full interview on Vision 2030
Saudi Crown Prince: Oil revenues alone became insufficient to cover citizens’ needs Saudi Crown Prince: Oil revenues alone became insufficient to cover citizens’ needs
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More