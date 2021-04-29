.
France to restrict access to country for politicians blocking new Lebanon govt

Joseph Haboush & Hussein Kneiber

After months of waiting and threatening Lebanese politicians with sanctions, France announced Thursday that it would begin limiting access to its lands for those blocking the formation of a new government in Beirut.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced the move, adding that Paris would also take action against politicians involved in corruption in Lebanon.

Following the August 4, 2020 blast at the Port of Beirut, France took the lead on trying to broker a deal among Lebanese politicians to form a badly needed government capable of implementing reforms in order to unlock international aid.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited Lebanon twice but failed to make any progress.

In a sign of their continued frustration, France said there would be restrictions on specific individuals. No names were revealed in Le Drian's statement on Thursday.

The French minister also suggested that additional measures would be taken against Lebanese officials and figures in coordination with the international community.

