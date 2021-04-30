.
At least 28 'crushed to death', 50 injured in stampede at Israeli religious festival

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag B'Omer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel April 30, 2021. (Reuters)
Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

At least 28 people were "crushed to death" and 50 injured in a stampede at a Jewish pilgrimage bonfire festival in Israel on Friday, the Times of Israel reported.

Rescue services said at least 28 people had died and Magen David Adom, the Israeli emergency service, said paramedics were treating at more than 50 people, including at least 20 in a critical condition.

Israeli media had earlier reported that a grandstand collapsed at the Lag B'Omer event in northern Mount Meron, but rescue service said the injuries were caused only by a stampede.

Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews were gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance. The tomb is considered to be one of the holiest sites in the Jewish world and it is an annual pilgrimage site.

Videos posted on social media showed massive crowds dancing and jumping up and down in an arena.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Twitter the incident was a "heavy disaster."

- With Agencies

