.
.
.
.
Language

US President Biden speaks to Israel’s PM after deadly stampede

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men stand next to covered bodies after dozens of people were killed and others injured after a grandstand collapsed in Meron, Israel, April 30, 2021. (AFP)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men stand next to covered bodies after dozens of people were killed and others injured after a grandstand collapsed in Meron, Israel, April 30, 2021. (AFP)

US President Biden speaks to Israel’s PM after deadly stampede

Followed Unfollow

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden said he called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to offer condolences after nearly 50 people died in a stampede at a religious ceremony earlier in the day.

A stampede at Mount Meron during an overnight celebration of Lag B’Omer led to hundreds of injuries and at least 45 deaths.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The United States stands with the people of Israel, and with Jewish communities the world over, in mourning the terrible tragedy at Mount Meron,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

Biden said he had ordered US officials to offer assistance to the government and people of Israel, while also look to confirm reports of American citizens being killed or injured in the stampede.

“The people of the United States and Israel are bound together by our families, our faiths, and our histories, and we will stand with our friends,” Biden said.

Videos shared on social media showed thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews jumping, singing and dancing near the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai.

Jews consider the tomb one of the holiest religious sites in the world.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia arrests 27 people for not quarantining after testing positive for COVID Saudi Arabia arrests 27 people for not quarantining after testing positive for COVID
Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank
Top Content
Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank Influencers Josh Paler Lin, Leia Se kicked off Bali island after fake mask prank
At least 28 'crushed to death', 50 injured in stampede at Israeli religious festival At least 28 'crushed to death', 50 injured in stampede at Israeli religious festival
Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince statements, says mark ‘change of tone’ Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince statements, says mark ‘change of tone’
Tons of dead fish wash up on shore of polluted Lebanon lake near Litani river Tons of dead fish wash up on shore of polluted Lebanon lake near Litani river
Jordan's Prince Mohammad bin Talal, brother of late King Hussein, dies at 80 Jordan's Prince Mohammad bin Talal, brother of late King Hussein, dies at 80
First US COVID-19 emergency supplies arrive in India First US COVID-19 emergency supplies arrive in India
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More