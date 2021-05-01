Train derails in fourth Egypt railway accident in five weeks

A train has derailed in Egypt in the fourth accident on the country’s railway lines in just over one month.

The Mansoura to Damietta service derailed on Saturday after a shunt that moves trains across different tracks malfunctioned, according to the al-Masry al-Youm newspaper. No deaths or injuries have been reported.

The train left the tracks near the city of Kafr Saad in the country’s northeast.

A driver and shunt operator have been taken into custody while an investigation into the incident begins.

Egypt’s railways have seen a series of deadly accidents in recent weeks.

On Saturday April 18 a train derailed in the Qalyubia governorate, killing at least eleven people and injuring 98.

A derailing near the Minya al-Qamh station in Sharqia governorate on Thursday April 15 injured at least 15 people.

At least 32 people were killed and 108 injured when two trains collided in Sohag province on Friday March 26.

The government pledged to invest $14.36 billion (£225 billion) to upgrade Egypt’s aging railway infrastructure after the Sohag disaster, according to televised remarks by minister of transport Kamel al-Wazir.

