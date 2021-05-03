.
Pentagon voices concern after latest attack on US interests in Iraq

US soldiers at a handover ceremony of Taji military base from US-led coalition troops to Iraqi security forces, in the base north of Baghdad, Iraq Aug. 23, 2020. (Reuters)
Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

The Pentagon voiced concern over the continued attacks on Iraqi bases hosting US troops and contractors, the Defense Department’s spokesman said Monday.

But the US will respond once it is determined who was behind the attack and if it is deemed necessary, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters.

Kirby defended the deterrence methods being used by US forces in Iraq, a place where Iran-backed militias have carried out rocket attacks against or near areas with US forces.

“That you get occasional attacks doesn’t mean that all deterrence measures aren’t working. I mean, obviously, you want zero,” Kirby said. He also noted that there was no credible attribution to determine those responsible for Monday’s attack.

Earlier Monday, at least three rockets hit Balad Air Base in Baghdad. US officials said no American troops or anti-ISIS Coalition troops were stationed there - but private US contractors are.

Kirby reiterated that no injuries or casualties were reported. It was the second attack in as many days on a base that houses US troops. The Pentagon official also stressed that the US was in Iraq at the government's invitation to fight ISIS.

