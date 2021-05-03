.
.
.
.
Language

Syria’s Assad, two others approved as candidates for upcoming presidential elections

A Syrian man shows his ink-stained thumb after he voted in the Syrian presidential elections at a polling station in the city of Homs afp
A Syrian man shows his ink-stained thumb after he voted in the Syrian presidential elections at a polling station in the city of Homs. (File photo: AFP)

Syria’s Assad, two others approved as candidates for upcoming presidential elections

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Damascus 

Published: Updated:

Syria’s higher constitutional court on Monday approved President Bashar al-Assad’s application to run in a May 26 presidential election that he is all but certain to win.

The court cleared two other candidates, Abdallah Saloum Abdallah and Mahmoud Ahmed Marei though Assad’s run is almost guaranteed to give him a fourth term, extending his tenure well past two decades.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Assad has ruled since 2000, succeeding his father who seized power in a 1970 coup. Syria has suffered civil war since 2011, although Assad’s government has re-captured most territory once held by opposition forces trying to topple him.

Candidates must have lived in Syria for the last 10 years, ruling out exiled opposition figures from standing. The authorities have also arrested scores of activists who have cast doubt on the legitimacy of the vote.

Washington and the Syrian opposition have denounced the planned election as a farce designed to cement Assad’s authoritarian rule.

Top UN officials said this month the election did not fulfil Security Council resolutions, which call for a political process to end Syria’s conflict, a new constitution, and elections administered under UN supervision with the “highest standards of transparency and accountability”.

Read more:

US, Europe reject Syria’s presidential elections as ‘a sham’ in advance

Syria finalizes list of 51 presidential candidates, including seven women

UN Syria envoy says there’s interest in stepped up diplomacy to end the country’s war

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
New discovery: Saudi Arabia’s ancient stone structures older than Egyptian pyramids New discovery: Saudi Arabia’s ancient stone structures older than Egyptian pyramids
Dubai plans new park for agriculture firms in push for food security Dubai plans new park for agriculture firms in push for food security
Top Content
US Air Force flight out of the UAE uses ‘Pickle Rick’ call sign from TV cartoon US Air Force flight out of the UAE uses ‘Pickle Rick’ call sign from TV cartoon
Lebanon arrests two brothers suspected in Saudi drug haul Lebanon arrests two brothers suspected in Saudi drug haul
Saudi Arabia to open land, sea, air borders as of May 17: Interior ministry Saudi Arabia to open land, sea, air borders as of May 17: Interior ministry
Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be released by Iran after military debt paid: State media Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be released by Iran after military debt paid: State media
Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercept ballistic missile, 2 drones targeting Najran Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercept ballistic missile, 2 drones targeting Najran
US denies Iran state media report on prisoner swap deal for $7 bln frozen oil funds US denies Iran state media report on prisoner swap deal for $7 bln frozen oil funds
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More