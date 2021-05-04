Algerian activist Bouraoui sentenced to two years in jail

Algerian activist Amira Bouraoui was Tuesday sentenced to two years in jail for “offending Islam” and for insulting the president, a prisoners’ rights group said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The CNLD group said Bouraoui, a 45-year-old gynaecologist and mother of two, was not placed under arrest, pending an appeal.

She was handed two-year prison terms on each of the two separate charges, but will serve only two years in total.

A longstanding member of the “Hirak” anti-regime protest movement, she already served a short prison sentence before being provisionally released last July along with three other opposition figures.

According to CNLD, more than 70 people are being held in jail in Algeria in connection with Hirak or other cases related to freedom of expression.

For the second week in a row, police prevented the weekly student march in Algiers that is held on Tuesdays, detaining dozens of people, an AFP journalist said.

Read more:

Algeria arrests eight people over ‘foreign-funded’ protest-linked group

Algeria finds first cases of Indian COVID-19 variant

Algeria arrests gang plotting protest ‘attacks’