.
.
.
.
Language

Iran’s Khamenei’s representative in IRGC slams FM Zarif over leaked remarks

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon August 14, 2020. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon August 14, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Iran’s Khamenei’s representative in IRGC slams FM Zarif over leaked remarks

Followed Unfollow

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Iran’s foreign minister’s criticism of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its late commander Qassem Soleimani in a leaked interview is an “unforgettable injustice,” the supreme leader’s representative in the IRGC said on Monday.

In the leaked interview, aired last week by the London-based Iran International TV station, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif complained about having little influence over foreign policy compared with the IRGC and Soleimani.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Soleimani headed the Quds Force, the overseas arm of the IRGC, and was considered the most powerful figure in Iran after the supreme leader.

He was killed in a US airstrike in Iraq in January 2020.

Zarif’s leaked comments caused an uproar among the political class in Iran, where criticism of the IRGC and Soleimani is a red line. The foreign minister has been under pressure from political rivals since the leak.

Abdollah Haji Sadeghi, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s representative in the IRGC, described Zarif’s leaked remarks as “false accusations” against Soleimani and the IRGC, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

“We tolerate these injustices, but we will never forget [them],” Sadeghi said.

He suggested there were “electoral motives” behind Zarif’s comments.

“Unfortunately, there are electoral motives behind … degrading great human beings, and some seek to magnify themselves by degrading other human beings.”

Iran is due to hold presidential elections on June 18, and although Zarif has said he will not run for president, some “reformists” have suggested him as a possible candidate.

Through his “baseless and false” comments, Zarif did a disservice to not only Soleimani, but to all Iranian “martyrs” and their families, Sadeghi said.

On Sunday, Khamenei described Zarif’s comments as “surprising and unfortunate,” and accused him of echoing US talking points.

Responding to Zarif’s complaints about lack of authority, Khamenei said a foreign ministry’s job is to implement policies set out by superior bodies and officials.

“Nowhere in the world does the foreign ministry determine foreign policy,” he added.

Zarif took to Instagram shortly after Khamenei’s speech, apologizing for displeasing the supreme leader.

“I am very sorry that some of my personal views... have upset the noble supreme leader,” he wrote.

Zarif had said last week his “honest” comments in the recording were mischaracterized as personal criticism.

Read more:

Khamenei: Iran FM Zarif’s comments in leaked audio ‘surprising, unfortunate’

Iran’s foreign minister apologizes for leaked audio recording criticizing Soleimani

Top advisor to Iran’s president resigns over FM Zarif’s leaked audio

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally
UAE scientists injecting ‘immune’ camels with COVID-19 to study virus antibodies UAE scientists injecting ‘immune’ camels with COVID-19 to study virus antibodies
Top Content
Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad
Saudi Arabia reports 13 COVID-19 deaths and 953 new cases in 24 hours Saudi Arabia reports 13 COVID-19 deaths and 953 new cases in 24 hours
France to sell Egypt 30 Rafale fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Report France to sell Egypt 30 Rafale fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Report
CIA personnel negotiating with intruder at headquarters in Virginia: Report CIA personnel negotiating with intruder at headquarters in Virginia: Report
IMF praises Saudi COVID-19 economic response and 13 pct increase in female workers IMF praises Saudi COVID-19 economic response and 13 pct increase in female workers
New US COVID-19 cases fall for third week, deaths lowest since July New US COVID-19 cases fall for third week, deaths lowest since July
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More