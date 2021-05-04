.
.
.
.
Language

Two rockets land at Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base hosting US forces: Iraqi military

US soldiers clearing rubble at Ain al-Asad military airbase in the western Iraqi province of Anbar on January 13, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
US soldiers clearing rubble at Ain al-Asad military airbase in the western Iraqi province of Anbar on January 13, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

Two rockets land at Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base hosting US forces: Iraqi military

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Baghdad

Published: Updated:

At least two rockets landed on Tuesday on the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq which hosts US and other international forces, but caused no casualties, the Iraqi military said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The statement gave no further details.

The US accuses Iran-backed militia groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops in Iraq. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Tuesday’s attack.

Read more:

UAE announces Eid al-Fitr holiday dates for private sector, federal employees

Mexico City metro accident leaves 20 people dead, 70 injured: Authorities

Seven on trial in France for 2014 attack on Saudi prince’s convoy in Paris

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone
First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally
Top Content
Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone
Microsoft’s Bill Gates and wife Melinda announce divorce after 27 years Microsoft’s Bill Gates and wife Melinda announce divorce after 27 years
Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad Kuwait bans unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad
France to sell Egypt 30 Rafale fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Report France to sell Egypt 30 Rafale fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Report
Pregnant woman delivers baby on US flight with medics on board over Pacific Ocean Pregnant woman delivers baby on US flight with medics on board over Pacific Ocean
Mexico City metro accident leaves 20 people dead, 70 injured: Authorities Mexico City metro accident leaves 20 people dead, 70 injured: Authorities
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More