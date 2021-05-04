Two rockets land at Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base hosting US forces: Iraqi military
At least two rockets landed on Tuesday on the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq which hosts US and other international forces, but caused no casualties, the Iraqi military said in a statement.
The statement gave no further details.
The US accuses Iran-backed militia groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops in Iraq. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Tuesday’s attack.
