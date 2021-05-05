Israel's Netanyahu misses deadline to form government, political future in question

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has missed a midnight deadline for putting together a new coalition government.

His failure to reach an agreement late Tuesday raises the possibility that Netanyahu’s Likud party could be pushed into the opposition for the first time in 12 years.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The matter now bounces back to Israel’s figurehead president, Reuven Rivlin, who is expected to consult with leaders of the parties elected to parliament in March before deciding how to proceed.

The turmoil does not mean that Netanyahu will immediately be forced out as prime minister. But he suddenly faces a serious threat to his lengthy rule. His opponents already have been holding informal talks in recent weeks to lay the groundwork for a power-sharing deal.

Read more:

Israeli PM Netanyahu faces midnight deadline to form new coalition government

Israel PM Netanyahu says would stand aside for a year to avoid ‘left-wing’ govt

Israel’s Netanyahu backs bill for direct election for PM to break political deadlock