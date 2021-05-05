One fatality, 6 injured as Syria intercepts Israeli missiles on Latakia, Masyaf: SANA

A civilian died and six others were injured after Syrian air defenses intercepted and destroyed missiles launched by Israel targeting the coastal city of Latakia and the Masyaf area in the Hama countryside, Syrian state media reported early Wednesday.

The Israeli missiles caused a fire at a civilian plastics warehouse in Hama, which was extinguished, SANA said.

Explosions were heard near Latakia and Tartus along the Mediterranean coast, state media reported earlier.

Israel's military did not immediately comment on the latest strike.

Israel routinely carries out raids in Syria, mostly against targets affiliated with Iran in what it says is a bid to prevent its archfoe from securing further foothold along its borders.

Iran has members of its own military as well as fighters from a variety of nationalities fighting with militias it supports deployed across Syria.

In January, Israel said it had hit about 50 targets in the neighboring country in 2020.

With Agencies

