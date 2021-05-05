.
.
.
.
Language

One fatality, 6 injured as Syria intercepts Israeli missiles on Latakia, Masyaf: SANA

Syria's air defenses intercepted and destroyed rockets launched by Israel from the direction of the Lebanon and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights towards Damascus. (SANA)
Syria's air defenses intercepted and destroyed rockets launched by Israel from the direction of the Lebanon and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights towards Damascus. (File photo: SANA)

One fatality, 6 injured as Syria intercepts Israeli missiles on Latakia, Masyaf: SANA

Followed Unfollow

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A civilian died and six others were injured after Syrian air defenses intercepted and destroyed missiles launched by Israel targeting the coastal city of Latakia and the Masyaf area in the Hama countryside, Syrian state media reported early Wednesday.

The Israeli missiles caused a fire at a civilian plastics warehouse in Hama, which was extinguished, SANA said.

Explosions were heard near Latakia and Tartus along the Mediterranean coast, state media reported earlier.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israel's military did not immediately comment on the latest strike.

Israel routinely carries out raids in Syria, mostly against targets affiliated with Iran in what it says is a bid to prevent its archfoe from securing further foothold along its borders.

Iran has members of its own military as well as fighters from a variety of nationalities fighting with militias it supports deployed across Syria.

In January, Israel said it had hit about 50 targets in the neighboring country in 2020.

- With Agencies

Read more:

Israel says it strikes targets in Syria in response to missile attack near Dimona

Syria intercept missiles fired by Israel over Damascus, 4 soldiers injured: SANA

Syrian anti-aircraft missile strikes southern Israel, military says

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone
First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally First billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered globally
Top Content
Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone Saudi Arabian authorities release never-before-seen images of Kaaba’s Black Stone
Coronavirus: It’s not just India, new COVID-19 waves hit developing nations worldwide Coronavirus: It’s not just India, new COVID-19 waves hit developing nations worldwide
Hassan Nasrallah ridiculed in social media video following Saudi drug bust Hassan Nasrallah ridiculed in social media video following Saudi drug bust
Two rockets land at Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base hosting US forces: Iraqi military Two rockets land at Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base hosting US forces: Iraqi military
No US-Iran prisoner exchange agreement, nuclear deal talks separate: White House No US-Iran prisoner exchange agreement, nuclear deal talks separate: White House
Biden aims for vaccinating 70 percent of adult Americans by July 4 Biden aims for vaccinating 70 percent of adult Americans by July 4
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More