European powers slam Israel: Stop settlement expansion

A representation of a map with the colors of the Palestinian flag in the village of Bilin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Jan. 31, 2020. (Reuters)
A representation of a map with the colors of the Palestinian flag in the village of Bilin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Jan. 31, 2020. (Reuters)

Reuters

France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain urged Israel on Thursday to halt its decision to further building of new settlements in the West Bank.

“We urge the government of Israel to reverse its decision to advance the construction of 540 settlement units in the Har Homa E area of the occupied West Bank, and to cease its policy of settlement expansion across the Occupied Palestinian Territories,” the European nations said in a joint statement.

“If implemented, the decision to advance settlements in Har Homa, between East Jerusalem and Bethlehem, will cause further damage to the prospects for a viable Palestinian State, with Jerusalem as the capital of both Israel and a Palestinian State,” they said.

Palestinian arrested over West Bank drive-by shooting after three-day chase

