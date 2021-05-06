.
Lebanon could gradually go dark as cash for electricity runs out, says lawmaker

Lebanese anti-government protesters take part in a candle light vigil outside the headquarters of Lebanon Electricity company (EDL) in Beirut. (File photo: AFP)

Reuters, Beirut

Lebanon could go dark as cash for electricity generation runs out this month, a government statement said on Thursday.

“We should not forget that starting May 15, gradual darkness will start,” Nazih Negm, a member of parliament, was quoted as saying after a meeting with the finance and energy ministers.

Lebanon’s parliament had approved a $200 million emergency loan to be allocated for fuel imports for power generation in March, but the money has so far not received final approval.

Read more: Lebanon heads for ‘total darkness’ blackout as electricity funds dry up

