Iran’s Khamenei says fight against Israel is a public duty against ‘oppression’

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with members of the Iranian Assembly of Experts in Tehran, Feb. 21, 2021. (AFP)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with members of the Iranian Assembly of Experts in Tehran, Feb. 21, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

Reuters, Dubai

Iran’s Supreme Leader on Friday called on Muslim nations to keep fighting against Israel, which he said was not a state but a “terrorist garrison” against the Palestinians.

“The fight against this wretched regime is the fight against oppression and the fight against terrorism. And this is a public duty to fight against this regime,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised speech.

Khamenei was speaking on Iran’s annual Quds Day, which uses the Arabic name for Jerusalem, held on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

