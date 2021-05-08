.
EU urges authorities to ‘de-escalate’ situation in Jerusalem: Statement 

A Palestinian protester is arrested by Israeli security forces, during a demonstration as Palestinian families face eviction, part of an ongoing effort by Jewish Israelis to take control of homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied east Jerusalem, on May 5, 2021. (AFP)
A Palestinian protester is arrested by Israeli security forces, during a demonstration as Palestinian families face eviction, part of an ongoing effort by Jewish Israelis to take control of homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied east Jerusalem, on May 5, 2021. (AFP)

EU urges authorities to 'de-escalate' situation in Jerusalem: Statement 

AFP, Brussels

The European Union on Saturday condemned the ongoing situation between Israeli police and Palestinians at Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound and urged authorities to quickly calm tensions.

“Violence and incitement are unacceptable and the perpetrators on all sides must be held accountable. The European Union calls on the authorities to act urgently to de-escalate the current tensions in Jerusalem,” a spokesman said in a statement.

-Developing

