EU urges authorities to ‘de-escalate’ situation in Jerusalem: Statement
The European Union on Saturday condemned the ongoing situation between Israeli police and Palestinians at Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound and urged authorities to quickly calm tensions.
“Violence and incitement are unacceptable and the perpetrators on all sides must be held accountable. The European Union calls on the authorities to act urgently to de-escalate the current tensions in Jerusalem,” a spokesman said in a statement.
-Developing