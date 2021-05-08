Egypt calls on Israel to stop illegal evictions to prevent ‘another intifada’

Egypt called on Israel to stop the illegal evictions that are taking place in East Jerusalem against the Palestinians "to prevent another intifada", sources told Al Arabiya.

Sources added that Egypt conducted security contacts with Israel and demanded the necessity to stop the escalation in Jerusalem.

Egypt demanded Israel to freeze settlement operations and illegal evictions without conditions to prevent further escalation. On the other hand, Egypt called on the Palestinian movements to work on de-escalating the situation.

The comments came as more than 160 people were wounded after Israeli riot police fired rubber bullets at Palestinians at Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound late Friday, capping a week of violence in the Holy City and the occupied West Bank.

Tensions in Jerusalem have been rising in recent weeks as hundreds of Palestinians protested against Israeli courts’ decision to order the eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in the Old City.

The courts ordered that Jewish settlers have a right to the homes owned by the Palestinians.

The European Union issued a statement earlier on Saturday calling the evictions “illegal” and condemning the ongoing violence by Israeli police against unarmed Palestinians.

“The situation with regard to the evictions of Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah and other areas of East Jerusalem is also of serious concern,” the EU statement said.

“Such actions are illegal under international humanitarian law and only serve to fuel tensions on the ground.”

The United States called Friday for de-escalation in annexed east Jerusalem, and warned against carrying out a threatened eviction of Palestinian families that has sent tensions soaring.

“The United States is extremely concerned about ongoing confrontations in Jerusalem... which have reportedly resulted in scores of injured people,” a statement from State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

(With Wires)

