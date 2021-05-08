.
Ex-IRGC official promises ‘powerful’ reforms in Iran presidential run

Ex-IRGC official promises ‘powerful’ reforms in Iran presidential run

A former official of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards who has thrown his hat into the ring for Iran’s June 18 presidential election pledged Saturday to initiate change and build a “powerful” government.

Saeed Mohammad, 53, headed the Guards’ construction and engineering arm for over two years before announcing his resignation in early March to run in the poll.

Candidates have yet to be vetted by the Islamic Republic’s Guardian Council.

“I decided to run since... the supreme leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) has asked for change and a transformation in the managerial generation,” Mohammad told a news conference in Tehran.

Mohammad, who holds the rank of second brigadier general, stressed his campaign was “not associated with any movement, party or faction”.

“I am strongly against polarization... the talk of the left and the right, reformist and conservative,” he added.

The presidential hopeful now serves as an adviser to Guards commander Major General Hossein Salami.

Mohammad brushed off a question on whether Iran needs a military president, calling on the media to focus on his “capabilities, achievements and track record”.

“The people are tired. Not of the (system), but of mismanagement, empty words, inaction,” he said. “We need order, a powerful government”.

