.
.
.
.
Language

Lebanon thwarts attempt to smuggle 51 Syrians to neighboring Cyprus

A Lebanese army boat carrying survivors of a ship accident off the Lebanese waters docks at the port of Tripoli in northern Lebanon on December 18, 2009. (AFP)
A file photo shows a Lebanese army boat carrying survivors of a ship accident off the Lebanese waters docks at the port of Tripoli in northern Lebanon on December 18, 2009. (AFP)

Lebanon thwarts attempt to smuggle 51 Syrians to neighboring Cyprus

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Lebanese police said Saturday they had thwarted an attempt to smuggle 51 Syrians to neighboring Cyprus, weeks after the army foiled a similar operation.

“On May 4th 2021, the Internal Security Force’s information branch stopped 51 Syrian nationals, including 39 men, five women and seven minors, who were heading to Cyprus by sea,” said a police statement.

It said they were stopped while waiting along Lebanon’s northern coast after paying a smuggler $2,500 each for the trip.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lebanon, home to more than six million people, is just 160 kilometers (100 miles) from Cyprus.

As well as hosting more than one million refugees from war-torn neighboring Syria, Lebanon is grappling with its most severe economic crisis since its own 1975-1990 civil war.

Tens of thousands of people, including Syrian and Palestinian refugees, have lost their jobs or seen their income slashed amid sharp inflation since 2019.

That has pushed many to attempt illicit sea crossings to European Union member Cyprus in recent months.

Nicosia last summer sent a team to Beirut to help authorities stop migrants from fleeing, after several boats arrived from the northern Lebanese coast carrying Syrian, Palestinian and Lebanese nationals.

The latest smuggling attempt comes weeks after the army said it had stopped 69 Syrians in the northern region of Akkar and arrested the smuggler who was planning to take them to Cyprus.

In March, Europe’s top human rights body urged Cyprus to investigate allegations of ill-treatment of migrants arriving by boat from Lebanon last September.

The Council of Europe’s human rights commissioner Dunja Mijatovic cited reports that “boats carrying migrants, including persons who may be in need of international protection, have been prevented from disembarking in Cyprus, and summarily returned, sometimes violently.”

Nicosia insists it respected the law.

Read more:

Lebanon stops migrant boat carrying 34 Syrian refugees

Lebanon’s army prevents migrants risking sea crossing, mainly Syrian passengers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iftars from around the World: India Iftars from around the World: India
Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian homes in Jerusalem: FM Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian homes in Jerusalem: FM
Top Content
Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian homes in Jerusalem: FM Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian homes in Jerusalem: FM
France to impose quarantines for arrivals from 7 more countries, including UAE, Qatar France to impose quarantines for arrivals from 7 more countries, including UAE, Qatar
EU urges de-escalation in Jerusalem, condemns ‘illegal’ evictions in Sheikh Jarrah EU urges de-escalation in Jerusalem, condemns ‘illegal’ evictions in Sheikh Jarrah
Massive fire erupts in southwestern Iran, cause unknown: Reports Massive fire erupts in southwestern Iran, cause unknown: Reports
India reports over 4,000 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours for first time ever India reports over 4,000 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours for first time ever
Iftars from around the World: India Iftars from around the World: India
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More