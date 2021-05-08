.
.
.
.
Language

Libyan militias briefly take over Tripoli gov’t headquarters

Hotel Corinthia in Tripoli, Libya. (File photo: AFP)
Hotel Corinthia in Tripoli, Libya. (File photo: AFP)

Libyan militias briefly take over Tripoli gov’t headquarters

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

In a show of force, armed militiamen briefly took over a hotel in the Libyan capital of Tripoli that serves as headquarters for the interim government, officials said Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Friday’s development came after the three-member presidential council earlier this week appointed a new chief of the intelligence agency, Libya’s version of the CIA. The militias, which control Tripoli, were apparently unhappy with the choice of Hussein Khalifa as the new spy chief.

Presidential council spokeswoman Najwa Wheba said no one was hurt in the takeover of Hotel Corinthia, in the heart of Tripoli. The hotel was mostly empty on Friday, the Muslim weekend.

After a while, the militias left the hotel, according to an official at the Interior Ministry who spoke on condition of anonymity under regulations. Khalifa and the militia leaders were not immediately available for comment on Saturday.

The takeover underscored the tough road ahead for the interim government, which has been tasked with steering Libya through general elections due at the end of the year. The government has struggled to unite the conflict-stricken nation ahead of the vote.

Wheba said the presidential council has no permanent headquarters and that the hotel is one of the places where the council convenes. Videos circulating on social media show militiamen at the entrance of the hotel.

On Monday, Najla al-Manqoush, the foreign minister of Libya’s interim government called for the departure of all foreign forces and mercenaries, including Turkish troops, from the oil-rich North African country. That was seen as a rebuke to Turkey and angered pro-Turkey factions in western Libya.

UN Security Council diplomats say there are more than 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries in Libya, including Syrians, Sudanese, Chadians and Russians.

Libya was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. The oil-rich country was in recent years split between rival east- and west-based administrations, each backed by different armed groups and foreign governments.

Read more:

Over 600 Europe-bound migrants returned to Libya, navy says

Libya’s interim PM postpones visit to country’s east amid friction between rivals

UN Security Council approves ceasefire monitors for Libya

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iftars from around the World: India Iftars from around the World: India
Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian homes in Jerusalem: FM Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian homes in Jerusalem: FM
Top Content
Iran’s Khamenei says fight against Israel is a public duty against ‘oppression’ Iran’s Khamenei says fight against Israel is a public duty against ‘oppression’
Maldives police say blast that hurt former president Nasheed act of terrorism Maldives police say blast that hurt former president Nasheed act of terrorism
France to impose quarantines for arrivals from 7 more countries, including UAE, Qatar France to impose quarantines for arrivals from 7 more countries, including UAE, Qatar
Saudi official confirms talks with Iran, says too early to assess outcome Saudi official confirms talks with Iran, says too early to assess outcome
India reports over 4,000 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours for first time ever India reports over 4,000 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours for first time ever
Massive fire erupts in southwestern Iran, cause unknown: Reports Massive fire erupts in southwestern Iran, cause unknown: Reports
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More