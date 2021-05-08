Massive fire erupts in southwestern Iran, cause unknown: Reports

A massive fire broke out in Iran’s southwestern city of Bushehr overnight, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported on Saturday.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, according to Iranian media reports.

The fire reportedly erupted near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, but an official statement has yet to be made.

Dozens of people shared footage of the huge fire on social media as bystanders tried to move away.

Iran has been witnessing dozens of mysterious fires and explosions across the country since mid-2020. Several incidents have taken place at sensitive sites, including near nuclear plants.

