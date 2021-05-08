Unmanned aerial drone targets Iraq’s Ain al-Asad base: US-led coalition

An attack by an unmanned aerial surveillance system on Saturday targeted Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq which hosts US and other international forces, but it caused no injuries, a coalition spokesman said.

US Army Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the US-led coalition, said on Twitter that the attack was being investigated but that an initial report suggests that the attack took place at 0220 local time and caused damage to a hangar.

Each attack against the GoI, KRG and Coalition undermines the authority of Iraqi institutions, the rule of law and Iraqi national sovereignty. — OIR Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto (@OIRSpox) May 8, 2021

The United States accuses Iran-backed militia groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops in Iraq.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday’s attack.

