.
.
.
.
Language

Unmanned aerial drone targets Iraq’s Ain al-Asad base: US-led coalition

A picture taken on January 13, 2020, during a press tour organised by the US-led coalition fighting the remnants of the Islamic State group, shows a view inside Ain al-Asad military airbase housing US and other foreign troops in the western Iraqi province of Anbar. Iran last week launched a wave of missiles at the sprawling Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq and a base in Arbil, capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, both hosting US and other foreign troops, in an operation it dubbed a response to the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Guards' Quds Force, in a January 3 US drone strike near Baghdad's airport.
A view inside Ain al-Asad military airbase housing US and other foreign troops in the western Iraqi province of Anbar. (File photo: AFP)

Unmanned aerial drone targets Iraq’s Ain al-Asad base: US-led coalition

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Baghdad 

Published: Updated:

An attack by an unmanned aerial surveillance system on Saturday targeted Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq which hosts US and other international forces, but it caused no injuries, a coalition spokesman said.

US Army Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the US-led coalition, said on Twitter that the attack was being investigated but that an initial report suggests that the attack took place at 0220 local time and caused damage to a hangar.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The United States accuses Iran-backed militia groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops in Iraq.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday’s attack.

Read more:

Two rockets land at Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base hosting US forces: Iraqi military

Baghdad residents celebrate removal of Iran’s Khomeini, Soleimani billboards

At least one policeman killed after militants attack oil wells in Iraq: Ministry

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque Saudi Arabia releases new detailed images of Maqam Ibrahim in Mecca’s Grand Mosque
WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career WHO sounds alarm on global midwife shortage, UAE experts urge more to consider career
Top Content
Iran’s Khamenei says fight against Israel is a public duty against ‘oppression’ Iran’s Khamenei says fight against Israel is a public duty against ‘oppression’
Maldives police say blast that hurt former president Nasheed act of terrorism Maldives police say blast that hurt former president Nasheed act of terrorism
France to impose quarantines for arrivals from 7 more countries, including UAE, Qatar France to impose quarantines for arrivals from 7 more countries, including UAE, Qatar
Saudi official confirms talks with Iran, says too early to assess outcome Saudi official confirms talks with Iran, says too early to assess outcome
Saudi Arabia to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all workers Saudi Arabia to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all workers
Demands grow louder for more permanent members of UN Security Council Demands grow louder for more permanent members of UN Security Council
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More