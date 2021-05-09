Iraqi activist Ehab al-Wazni shot dead in Karbala's al-Haddad district

Unidentified gunmen assassinated prominent Iraqi activist and member of October demonstrations coordination group, Ehab al-Wazni, on Saturday, in an armed attack in the Al-Haddad area of Karbala.

Karbala governorate police have mobilized all their efforts, searching for the perpetrators of the attack.

Al-Wazni survived an assassination attack in December of 2019, only two months after the start of the October 2019 demonstration in Iraq. The October 2019 protests called for reforms in Iraq’s political system to end decades of corruption and sectarianism. The protesters have received backlash from Iran-backed Iraqi militias and political organizations.

Iraqi activists mourned al-Wazni on social media and allegedly pointed fingers to Iran-backed militias.

Activist Raya Barazajani allegedly claimed that al-Wazni was shot and killed by Iranian-backed militants in his hometown of Karbala.

“Shame on the corrupt government for not being able to protect peaceful activists from rogue Iranian-backed armed militias,” she added.

Activist Ehab Al-Wazni was shot snd killed by Iranian-backed militants in his hometown of Karbala today. Shame on the corrupt government for not being able to protect peaceful activists from rogue Iranian-backed armed militias. — Raya Barazanji (@rbarazanji) May 8, 2021

Prominent activist Nawal Jaafar mourned al-Wazni’s death on social media.

“They [the killers] are the same militias that condemn Israel’s crimes against unarmed Palestinians, it seems that the road to Palestine passes through the killing of innocents, you distorted the case [Palestinian] and killed every beautiful thing in my country. You are cowards and criminals,” she added.

The assassination of al-Wazni comes after the assassination of other prominent activists over the past year and half since the beginning of the October 2019 protests.

Iraqi security and extremism researcher Hisham al-Hashemi was killed in July after three gunmen on two motorcycles fired at him from meters away near his home in the capital Baghdad. Unknown gunmen have also assassinated Iraqi activist Dr. Reham Yacoub in central Basra in August.

