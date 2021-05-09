Iraqis set Iran’s consulate in Karbala on fire following activist assassination

Protesters set fire to the entrances and gates of the Iranian consulate in Iraq’s Karbala following the funeral of assassinated activist Ehab Al-Wazni. Hundreds of Iraqis buried the body of activist Ihab al-Wazni, who was assassinated at dawn on Sunday by gunmen in Karbala. The mourners chanted against Iran and its militias in Iraq.

Unidentified gunmen assassinated prominent Iraqi activist and member of October demonstrations coordination group, Ehab al-Wazni, in an armed attack in the al-Haddad area of Karbala.

#BREAKING: The walls around the #Iran's consulate building in #Karbala, #Iraq is set on fire by protesters who are protesting #Iran's Islamic Regime over assassination of Ehab al-Wazni, an #Iraqi activist by #IRGC backed #PMU terrorists in #Karabala yesterday. pic.twitter.com/0WWMD9NOLl — Babak Taghvaee - Μπάπακ Τακβαίε - بابک تقوایی (@BabakTaghvaee) May 9, 2021

On Sunday, the US condemned the assassination of the prominent Iraqi activist and protester, Ihab Al-Wazni, and said that “silencing independent voices through violence is totally unacceptable.”

The US embassy in Baghdad said, “The US condemns in the strongest terms the killing of Ehab al-Wazni,” adding that “silencing independent voices through violence is totally unacceptable.”

The US expressed “deep sympathy with the family of the deceased,” and continued “to stand with those who seek to achieve a peaceful and prosperous future for Iraq.”

The British ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Hickey, said in a tweet on Twitter that he “strongly condemns the killing of activist Ehab Al-Wazni,” adding that “impunity for the killing of activists since October 2019 has only led to more deaths.”

“There is a need to take concrete measures to hold the perpetrators accountable and protect Iraqi citizens as they prepare for the elections in October,” Hickey stressed.

Karbala governorate police have mobilized all their efforts, searching for the perpetrators of the attack.

Al-Wazni survived an assassination attack in December of 2019, only two months after the start of the October 2019 demonstration in Iraq. The October 2019 protests called for reforms in Iraq’s political system to end decades of corruption and sectarianism. The protesters have received backlash from Iran-backed Iraqi militias and political organizations.

Iraqi activists mourned al-Wazni on social media and allegedly pointed fingers to Iran-backed militias.

