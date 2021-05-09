Israel AG asks top court to postpone hearing on Sheikh Jarrah evictions

Israel’s attorney-general asked the Supreme Court on Sunday to postpone a hearing on planned evictions of Palestinians from homes in a flashpoint East Jerusalem neighborhood, a Justice Ministry spokesman said.

The session had been scheduled for Monday amid mounting violence and international concern over the evictions issue in the contested city. Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit asked the court for a deferral of at least two weeks so he might weigh taking part in the case, the spokesman said.

