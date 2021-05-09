.
.
.
.
Language

Netanyahu says Israel firmly rejects pressure not to build in Jerusalem

Israeli border policemen speak to a Jewish settler resident near the entrance to his home during clashes amid ongoing tension ahead of an upcoming court hearing in an Israeli-Palestinian land-ownership dispute in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem May 3, 2021. (Reuters)
Israeli border policemen speak to a Jewish settler resident near the entrance to his home during clashes amid ongoing tension ahead of an upcoming court hearing in an Israeli-Palestinian land-ownership dispute in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem May 3, 2021. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Netanyahu says Israel firmly rejects pressure not to build in Jerusalem

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Israel “firmly rejects” pressure not to build in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday following spreading international condemnation of planned evictions of Palestinians from homes in the city claimed by Jewish settlers.

Developing

Read more:

At least 53 Palestinians wounded as Israeli police fire rubber bullets at protesters

Egypt calls on Israel to stop illegal evictions to prevent ‘another intifada’

Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian homes in Jerusalem: FM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Iftars from around the World: India Iftars from around the World: India
Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian homes in Jerusalem: FM Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian homes in Jerusalem: FM
Top Content
US Navy seizes advanced weapons from ‘stateless ship’ in Arabian Sea US Navy seizes advanced weapons from ‘stateless ship’ in Arabian Sea
Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian homes in Jerusalem: FM Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian homes in Jerusalem: FM
Chinese rocket debris reenters earth over Indian Ocean near Maldives: Officials Chinese rocket debris reenters earth over Indian Ocean near Maldives: Officials
Russia urges no ‘escalation of violence’ in Jerusalem Russia urges no ‘escalation of violence’ in Jerusalem
At least 53 Palestinians wounded as Israeli police fire rubber bullets at protesters At least 53 Palestinians wounded as Israeli police fire rubber bullets at protesters
Egypt calls on Israel to stop illegal evictions to prevent ‘another intifada’ Egypt calls on Israel to stop illegal evictions to prevent ‘another intifada’
Before you go
File of China rocket as debris heads for Earth
File of China rocket as debris heads for Earth
Explore More