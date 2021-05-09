Netanyahu says Israel firmly rejects pressure not to build in Jerusalem
Israel “firmly rejects” pressure not to build in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday following spreading international condemnation of planned evictions of Palestinians from homes in the city claimed by Jewish settlers.
Developing
