Pope Francis calls for end to violence in Jerusalem

Members of Israeli border police aim their weapons as unarmed Palestinians take part in an anti-Israel protest over tension in Jerusalem, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 24, 2021. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Reuters

Pope Francis on Sunday called for end to violence in Jerusalem, inviting parties to seek solutions in order to respect the multicultural identity of the Holy City.

“Violence breeds violence, stop clashes”, he told pilgrims who gathered Saint Peter Square in Rome.

Clashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police outside the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturday as tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers prayed at the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque on Islam’s holy night of Laylat al-Qadr.

