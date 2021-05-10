Hundreds injured in new al-Aqsa clashes between Israeli forces, Palestinians

New clashes erupted on Monday in al-Aqsa between Palestinians and Israelis after forces stormed the grounds and fired rubber bullets, leaving hundreds of protesters injured, AFP reported, citing the Palestinian Red Crescent.

“There are hundreds of people injured from the clashes” and about 50 of them were hospitalized, the Red Crescent said in a brief statement to journalists.

Israeli security forces also fired stun grenades and tear gas to disperse worshippers in the mosque compound, according to the news agency.



Al Aqsa Mosque clashes, now pic.twitter.com/6dbkA3pLRs — Local Focus - Security Alerts (@LocalFocus1) May 10, 2021

Confrontations have been on going in recent days between Palestinians and Israeli police in parts of East Jerusalem, including in Sheikh Jarrah and outside the walled Old City, as well as in Haifa, a mixed Arab-Jewish city in northern Israel at the height of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.



The clashes have been sparked by the planned evictions of several Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, an area captured by Israel in a 1967 war.

The United Nations Security Council will on Monday privately discuss rising tensions in East Jerusalem around al-Aqsa, Islam’s third-holiest mosque.

Diplomats said the briefing was requested by nearly two-thirds of the 15-member council - Tunisia, Ireland, China, Estonia, France, Norway, Niger, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Vietnam.

