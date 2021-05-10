Iraq journalist targeted in hit undergoes brain surgery

Journalist Ahmed Hassan, targeted in an assassination attempt Monday in southern Iraq, has undergone brain surgery and remains in critical condition, a Baghdad hospital said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The attack came exactly 24 hours after anti-government campaigner Ihab al-Wazni was shot dead, also in the south, sending protest movement supporters onto the streets to demand an end to official impunity.

Hassan was shot several times by an assailant as he arrived home at night near Diwaniyah, in images captured on a surveillance camera, as has been the case in a string of previous such attacks.

He had to be transported to a hospital in the capital that specializes in neurological surgery.

“Ahmed Hassan has been operated on and transferred to intensive care where he will be kept under constant surveillance for a critical period of two weeks,” hospital spokesman Mohammed Mouyed said.

On Sunday, Wazni was shot dead in an ambush outside his home in the city of Karbala.

Around 30 activists have died in targeted killings and dozens of others have been abducted since October 2019.

Authorities have consistently failed to publicly identify or charge the perpetrators of these killings.

Read more:

Iraqi reporter seriously wounded 24 hours after activist killed: Doctors

Iraqi activist Ehab al-Wazni shot dead in Karbala's al-Haddad district

Iraqis set Iran’s consulate in Karbala on fire following activist assassination