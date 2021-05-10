Iraqi reporter seriously wounded 24 hours after activist killed: Doctors

An Iraqi journalist was left seriously wounded after being shot in the head early Monday, witnesses and doctors told AFP, 24 hours after leading anti-government activist Ehab al-Wazni was shot dead.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Reporter Ahmed Hassan was in intensive care after receiving “two bullets in the head and one in the shoulder,” a doctor told AFP. “He was targeted as he got out of his car to go home,” in Diwaniyah in the south of the country, according to a witness.

Read more:

Iraqi activist Ehab al-Wazni shot dead in Karbala's al-Haddad district

Iraqis set Iran’s consulate in Karbala on fire following activist assassination