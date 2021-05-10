.
Iraqi reporter seriously wounded 24 hours after activist killed: Doctors

Iraq Ehab al-Wazni
Anti-government activist Ehab al-Wazni. (Supplied)

AFP, Diwaniyah

An Iraqi journalist was left seriously wounded after being shot in the head early Monday, witnesses and doctors told AFP, 24 hours after leading anti-government activist Ehab al-Wazni was shot dead.

Reporter Ahmed Hassan was in intensive care after receiving “two bullets in the head and one in the shoulder,” a doctor told AFP. “He was targeted as he got out of his car to go home,” in Diwaniyah in the south of the country, according to a witness.

Iraqi activist Ehab al-Wazni shot dead in Karbala's al-Haddad district

Iraqis set Iran’s consulate in Karbala on fire following activist assassination

