.
.
.
.
Language

Lockheed Martin removes contractors from Iraq base over security fears

The logo of Lockheed Martin is seen at Euronaval, the world naval defense exhibition in France. (File Photo: Reuters)
The logo of Lockheed Martin is seen at Euronaval, the world naval defense exhibition in France. (File Photo: Reuters)

Lockheed Martin removes contractors from Iraq base over security fears

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Lockheed Martin is removing contractors working on the maintenance of F-16 fighter jets at an Iraqi military base because of security concerns, three Iraqi and American sources told Reuters.

Balad air base, which is north of Baghdad, has been the target of frequent rocket attacks that US officials believe are carried out by Iranian-backed militia.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

One US official and two sources in Iraq with knowledge of staffing at the base, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the contractors were being removed as a direct result of the security situation.

Lockheed Martin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was not immediately clear how many contractors had been working on the base or where they would be repositioned to, but their removal highlights concerns about threats posed to American contractors and service members.

Three rockets hit the base earlier this month and the removal comes after recent rocket attacks have come close to hitting areas of the base where Lockheed operates.

The United States has frequently called on the Iraqi government to do more to deal with the rocket attacks.

Read more: Iraqi activist Ehab al-Wazni shot dead in Karbala's al-Haddad district

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted
Hundreds injured in new al-Aqsa clashes between Israeli forces, Palestinians Hundreds injured in new al-Aqsa clashes between Israeli forces, Palestinians
Top Content
US Navy seizes advanced weapons from ‘stateless ship’ in Arabian Sea US Navy seizes advanced weapons from ‘stateless ship’ in Arabian Sea
Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19 Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19
Iraqis set Iran’s consulate in Karbala on fire following activist assassination Iraqis set Iran’s consulate in Karbala on fire following activist assassination
UAE suspends entry for travelers from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal UAE suspends entry for travelers from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince allocates 20 mln sqm of land north of Riyadh for housing Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince allocates 20 mln sqm of land north of Riyadh for housing
Lebanon’s central bank announces ‘conditional’ plan for dollar withdrawals Lebanon’s central bank announces ‘conditional’ plan for dollar withdrawals
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More