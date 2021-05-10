.
.
.
.
Language

Tree catches fire outside Jerusalem’s al Aqsa mosque, no damage to mosque

aqsa fire
A tree caught fire outside al Aqsa mosque. (Screengrab: Reuters)

Tree catches fire outside Jerusalem’s al Aqsa mosque, no damage to mosque

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A tree caught fire outside al Aqsa mosque on Monday, but the blaze was quickly put out and no damage was caused to the mosque, witnesses told Reuters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Tension has been high in Jerusalem and the witnesses said the blaze was caused accidently by Palestinians who had thrown fireworks. Israeli police and Palestinians had clashed at the site earlier in the day.

Read more:

Hamas claims responsibility as several explosions heard in Jerusalem

Jerusalem violence escalates with Hamas rockets on Israel, nine dead in Gaza

Jordan protesters unite to demand Israel envoy’s ouster over Jerusalem violence

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted
Hundreds injured in new al-Aqsa clashes between Israeli forces, Palestinians Hundreds injured in new al-Aqsa clashes between Israeli forces, Palestinians
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19 Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19
UAE suspends entry for travelers from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal UAE suspends entry for travelers from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal
Iraqis set Iran’s consulate in Karbala on fire following activist assassination Iraqis set Iran’s consulate in Karbala on fire following activist assassination
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince allocates 20 mln sqm of land north of Riyadh for housing Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince allocates 20 mln sqm of land north of Riyadh for housing
Lebanon’s central bank announces ‘conditional’ plan for dollar withdrawals Lebanon’s central bank announces ‘conditional’ plan for dollar withdrawals
Seized Yemen-bound weapons likely came from Iran: US Navy source Seized Yemen-bound weapons likely came from Iran: US Navy source
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More