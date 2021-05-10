Tree catches fire outside Jerusalem’s al Aqsa mosque, no damage to mosque

A tree caught fire outside al Aqsa mosque on Monday, but the blaze was quickly put out and no damage was caused to the mosque, witnesses told Reuters.

A fire broke out at a tree inside Al Aqsa Mosque Yard reportedly due to firecrackers. pic.twitter.com/qZKmHyPlka — Local Focus - Security Alerts (@LocalFocus1) May 10, 2021

Tension has been high in Jerusalem and the witnesses said the blaze was caused accidently by Palestinians who had thrown fireworks. Israeli police and Palestinians had clashed at the site earlier in the day.

