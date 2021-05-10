.
Israeli border policemen speak to a Jewish settler resident near the entrance to his home during clashes amid ongoing tension ahead of an upcoming court hearing in an Israeli-Palestinian land-ownership dispute in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem May 3, 2021. (Reuters)
Israeli border policemen speak to a Jewish settler resident near the entrance to his home during clashes amid ongoing tension ahead of an upcoming court hearing in an Israeli-Palestinian land-ownership dispute in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem May 3, 2021. (Reuters)

UN Security Council to discuss East Jerusalem tensions on Monday

Reuters

The United Nations Security Council will on Monday privately discuss rising tensions in East Jerusalem around al Aqsa, Islam’s third-holiest mosque.

Diplomats said the briefing was requested by nearly two-thirds of the 15-member council - Tunisia, Ireland, China, Estonia, France, Norway, Niger, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Vietnam.

Over the past week, police in riot gear and on horseback have moved through Sheikh Jarrah, arresting Palestinian youths and using water cannon to spray foul-smelling liquid to disperse the crowds.

Sheikh Jarrah sits just outside Jerusalem’s walled Old City, near the famous Damascus Gate. The area includes many Palestinian homes and apartment buildings as well as hotels, restaurants and consulates.

Russia urges no ‘escalation of violence’ in Jerusalem

Pope Francis calls for end to violence in Jerusalem

Netanyahu says Israel firmly rejects pressure not to build in Jerusalem

