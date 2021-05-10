UN Security Council to discuss East Jerusalem tensions on Monday

The United Nations Security Council will on Monday privately discuss rising tensions in East Jerusalem around al Aqsa, Islam’s third-holiest mosque.

Diplomats said the briefing was requested by nearly two-thirds of the 15-member council - Tunisia, Ireland, China, Estonia, France, Norway, Niger, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Vietnam.

Over the past week, police in riot gear and on horseback have moved through Sheikh Jarrah, arresting Palestinian youths and using water cannon to spray foul-smelling liquid to disperse the crowds.

Sheikh Jarrah sits just outside Jerusalem’s walled Old City, near the famous Damascus Gate. The area includes many Palestinian homes and apartment buildings as well as hotels, restaurants and consulates.

