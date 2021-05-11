Abu Dhabi calls for stopping practices that violate the sanctity of al-Aqsa Mosque

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed condemned all forms of violence and hatred and stressed the importance of stopping any practices that violate the sanctity of al-Aqsa Mosque during a meeting with Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh, reported Emirates News Agency WAM.

The Crown Prince affirmed that all forms of violence and hatred are inconsistent with humanitarian values and principles and the importance of ending the attacks and practices that lead to the continuing state of tension and tension in the Holy City of Jerusalem.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi received a verbal message from King Abdullah II of Jordan during the meeting related to the strategic relations between the two countries and ways to develop and strengthen them in various fields and developments in the situation in Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

Bisher Al-Khasawneh conveyed to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi the greetings of the King of the Kingdom of Jordan and his wishes for the UAE and its people's continued progress and stability.

The two exchanged congratulations on the approaching Eid al-Fitr and wishes that it will be an occasion for good and peace for the two countries and their brotherly peoples, all Arab and Islamic peoples, and the whole world.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi conveyed his greetings to King Abdullah, wishing Jordan and its people continued development, security, and prosperity.

During the meeting, they discussed the strong relations between the UAE and Jordan and ways to support and strengthen them in various fields in addition to several issues of common concern at the regional and global levels, foremost among which are developments in the Arab region and the situation in Jerusalem considering recent developments and joint work to strengthen the pillars of security and peace in the area.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi listened to Dr. Bisher Al-Khasawneh about the efforts made by Jordan under the leadership of King Abdullah to care for Islamic and Christian holy sites Jerusalem in light of the current developments.

Dr. Bisher affirmed Jordan’s pivotal role and historical positions in protecting Islamic holy sites in Palestine and preserving its identity.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi expressed his concern about the violent events taking place in occupied East Jerusalem, which resulted in the injury of several innocent civilians.

Read more:

More than 100 rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel: Hamas

US Secretary Blinken says ‘all sides need to de-escalate’ in Middle East