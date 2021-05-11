.
.
.
.
Israeli energy pipeline hit in Gaza rocket attack: Media reports

Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, southern Israel, May 11, 2021. (Reuters/Nir Elias)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Reuters, AFP

Published: Updated:

An energy pipeline between the Israeli cities of Eilat and Ashkelon was hit in a rocket attack from Gaza on Tuesday, Israel’s Channel 12 TV said.

An energy sector official confirmed to Reuters that an Israeli pipeline had been struck, without providing details.

Video broadcast by Channel 12 showed flames rising from what appeared to be a large fuel container.

Meanwhile, an Israeli woman was killed by rocket fire near Tel Aviv on Tuesday after Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas launched a barrage of projectiles toward Israel’s economic hub, police said.

“One woman killed in the city of Rishon Letzion in rocket strike,” Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
