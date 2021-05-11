Palestinians injured in Jerusalem not seeking medical help for fear of arrest: MSF

An international humanitarian NGO has begun supporting the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in Jerusalem to assess and stabilize hundreds of Palestinians injured by the Israeli police.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) told Al Arabiya English that patients received at the PRCS trauma stabilization point said that many people injured in the Old City had not sought medical help for fear of arrest or detention.

At least 612 Palestinians, including children, have been injured yesterday, according to the PRCS, with 411 patients taken to hospital.

A team from Doctors Without Borders joins PRCS in providing medical services at its field hospital to people injured in Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/vSCAkdGrXD — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) May 10, 2021

“We spent a whole day treating Palestinians, including children, with rubber bullet, stun grenade and blunt trauma injuries. People had also been sprayed with a chemical fluid known as skunk water and had inhaled tear gas. Many patients have received head, chest or eye injuries from rubber bullets. We have seen many children injured including a 12-year-old with a femur injury and a 14-year-old with an eye injury,” said MSF’s Medical Coordinator in Palestine, Dr Natalie Thurtle.

Confrontations have been ongoing in recent days between Palestinians and Israeli police in parts of East Jerusalem, including in Sheikh Jarrah and outside the walled Old City, as well as in Haifa, a mixed Arab-Jewish city in northern Israel at the height of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The clashes were sparked by the planned evictions of several Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem, an area captured by Israel in the 1967 war.

MSF is also ready to support health authorities in the Gaza Strip, following the recent escalation of the conflict there, the organisation said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

