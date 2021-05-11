.
.
.
.
Language

Two women killed in Palestinian rocket strikes on Israel

Israeli police run near the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed, in Ashkelon, southern Israel May 11, 2021. (Reuters)
Israeli police run near the scene where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed, in Ashkelon, southern Israel May 11, 2021. (Reuters)

Two women killed in Palestinian rocket strikes on Israel

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Rockets fired by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip killed two women in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on Tuesday, Eli Bin, head of the Magen David Ambulance service, told reporters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The two were killed in two separate strikes that hit two houses in the city. Israeli media reported one of the victims was an 80-year-old woman.

Read more:

Jerusalem violence escalates with Hamas rockets on Israel, 20 dead in Gaza

US opposition blocks UN Security Council statement on Jerusalem violence

Saudi Arabia condemns ‘blatant’ attacks by Israeli forces on al-Aqsa Mosque

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted
UAE ‘prepared to tackle Indian COVID-19 variant’: Health experts UAE ‘prepared to tackle Indian COVID-19 variant’: Health experts
Top Content
More than 100 rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel: Hamas More than 100 rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel: Hamas
Abu Dhabi calls for stopping practices that violate the sanctity of al-Aqsa Mosque Abu Dhabi calls for stopping practices that violate the sanctity of al-Aqsa Mosque
Jerusalem violence escalates with Hamas rockets on Israel, 20 dead in Gaza Jerusalem violence escalates with Hamas rockets on Israel, 20 dead in Gaza
Tree catches fire outside Jerusalem’s al Aqsa mosque, no damage to mosque Tree catches fire outside Jerusalem’s al Aqsa mosque, no damage to mosque
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince welcomes Qatari Emir in Jeddah Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince welcomes Qatari Emir in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia to require arriving foreign visitors to quarantine for a week Saudi Arabia to require arriving foreign visitors to quarantine for a week
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More