Two women killed in Palestinian rocket strikes on Israel

Rockets fired by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip killed two women in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on Tuesday, Eli Bin, head of the Magen David Ambulance service, told reporters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The two were killed in two separate strikes that hit two houses in the city. Israeli media reported one of the victims was an 80-year-old woman.

Read more:

Jerusalem violence escalates with Hamas rockets on Israel, 20 dead in Gaza

US opposition blocks UN Security Council statement on Jerusalem violence

Saudi Arabia condemns ‘blatant’ attacks by Israeli forces on al-Aqsa Mosque