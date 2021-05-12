.
Fire at ICU in Egypt's Kafr al-Sheikh hospital kills two patients: Official

This picture taken on October 24, 2019 shows a view of boats moored by the town of Borg Megheizel, lying on the Rosetta branch of the Nile river delta in Egypt's northern Kafr el-Sheikh Governorate, some 55 kilometers northeast of Alexandria. (AFP)
The Associated Press, Cairo 

A fire broke out in an intensive care unit of an Egyptian hospital Wednesday, leaving at least two patients dead, an official said.

The fire erupted overnight at a government-run hospital in the Nile Delta city of Kafr al-Sheikh, said Ahmed al-Samahi, a spokesman for the Kafr al-Sheikh province. The hospital is treating those suffering from respiratory diseases. It was unclear if coronavirus patients were present in the ward.

He said there were 16 patients in the unit when the fire broke out at 2:30 a.m. local time. He said the two dead had been in critical condition. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze, which was caused by an electric short-circuit, al-Samahi said.

Safety standards and fire regulations are poorly enforced in Egypt and have been linked to many deaths. A fire in December in an intensive care unit at a private hospital in Obour, an outlying district of the greater Cairo area, killed seven coronavirus patients.

Another fire in June last year in a private hospital in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria killed seven patients and injured one.

