.
.
.
.
Language

Germany says Israel ‘has right to self-defense’: Spokesman

Israeli firefighters and security forces inspect damages at a house in Yehud, near Tel Aviv, on May 12, 2021, after rockets were launched towards Israel from the Gaza Strip controlled by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Palestinian militant group Hamas said on May 12 it had fired more than 200 rockets into Israel in retaliation for strikes on a tower block in Gaza. (File photo: AFP)
Israeli firefighters and security forces inspect damages at a house in Yehud, near Tel Aviv, on May 12, 2021, after rockets were launched towards Israel from the Gaza Strip controlled by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AFP)

Germany says Israel ‘has right to self-defense’: Spokesman

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Berlin

Published: Updated:

Germany on Wednesday said Israel had a “right to self-defense” against deadly rocket fire by Palestinian militants.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The German government condemns these incessant rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip against Israeli cities in the strongest terms,” Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

“Israel has the right to self-defense against these attacks.”

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted
International Nurses Day 2021: Frontline heroes tell of their own COVID-19 battles International Nurses Day 2021: Frontline heroes tell of their own COVID-19 battles
Top Content
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Fitr start date Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Fitr start date
Israel to step up Gaza strikes: PM Netanyahu Israel to step up Gaza strikes: PM Netanyahu
Saudi Arabia condemns ‘blatant’ attacks by Israeli forces on al-Aqsa Mosque Saudi Arabia condemns ‘blatant’ attacks by Israeli forces on al-Aqsa Mosque
Gaza tower block destroyed by Israel strike, Hamas fires back 130 rockets at Tel Aviv Gaza tower block destroyed by Israel strike, Hamas fires back 130 rockets at Tel Aviv
Iranian-British businessman abducted in Iraq, handed over to Iran: Sources Iranian-British businessman abducted in Iraq, handed over to Iran: Sources
Hamas chief, Israel’s Netanyahu threaten to escalate violence Hamas chief, Israel’s Netanyahu threaten to escalate violence
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More