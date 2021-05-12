Germany says Israel ‘has right to self-defense’: Spokesman
Germany on Wednesday said Israel had a “right to self-defense” against deadly rocket fire by Palestinian militants.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The German government condemns these incessant rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip against Israeli cities in the strongest terms,” Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said.
“Israel has the right to self-defense against these attacks.”