Israel vows more attacks to bring ‘total quiet’ before any truce: Defense Minister

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday vowed more attacks on Palestinian militant groups in Gaza to bring “total, long-term quiet” before considering a ceasefire.

“The army will continue to attack to bring a total, long-term quiet. Only when we reach that goal will we be able to speak about a truce,” Gantz said in the southern city of Ashkelon which has been hit by Palestinian rocket fire.

