.
.
.
.
Language

Israel vows more attacks to bring ‘total quiet’ before any truce: Defense Minister

A picture taken with a drone shows the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A picture taken with a drone shows the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 12, 2021. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel vows more attacks to bring ‘total quiet’ before any truce: Defense Minister

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Ashkelon

Published: Updated:

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday vowed more attacks on Palestinian militant groups in Gaza to bring “total, long-term quiet” before considering a ceasefire.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The army will continue to attack to bring a total, long-term quiet. Only when we reach that goal will we be able to speak about a truce,” Gantz said in the southern city of Ashkelon which has been hit by Palestinian rocket fire.

Read more:

At least 35 killed in Gaza, five in Israel, as violence escalates

Hamas chief, Israel’s Netanyahu threaten to escalate violence

Israel strikes lead to 26 Palestinian deaths, while Hamas rockets kill two Israelis

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted
International Nurses Day 2021: Frontline heroes tell of their own COVID-19 battles International Nurses Day 2021: Frontline heroes tell of their own COVID-19 battles
Top Content
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Fitr start date Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Fitr start date
Israel to step up Gaza strikes: PM Netanyahu Israel to step up Gaza strikes: PM Netanyahu
Saudi Arabia condemns ‘blatant’ attacks by Israeli forces on al-Aqsa Mosque Saudi Arabia condemns ‘blatant’ attacks by Israeli forces on al-Aqsa Mosque
Gaza tower block destroyed by Israel strike, Hamas fires back 130 rockets at Tel Aviv Gaza tower block destroyed by Israel strike, Hamas fires back 130 rockets at Tel Aviv
Iranian-British businessman abducted in Iraq, handed over to Iran: Sources Iranian-British businessman abducted in Iraq, handed over to Iran: Sources
Israel’s Ben Gurion airport halts flights over Gaza rockets Israel’s Ben Gurion airport halts flights over Gaza rockets
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More