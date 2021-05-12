.
.
.
.
Language

Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns Israel as violence escalates

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer toward targets in the Gaza Strip from their position near the southern Israeli city of Sderot on May 12, 2021. (Menahem Kahana/AFP)
Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer toward targets in the Gaza Strip from their position near the southern Israeli city of Sderot on May 12, 2021. (Menahem Kahana/AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns Israel as violence escalates

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has condemned Israel and reiterated support for Palestinians, as fatal unrest escalates.

The OIC “condemns in the strongest terms the repeated attacks by the Israeli occupation authorities against the Palestinian people,” the pan-Islamic body based in the Saudi city of Jeddah said in a statement on Tuesday after an emergency session.

It also condemned “the Israeli occupation forces’ continuation of their colonial programs – building settlements, attempting to confiscate Palestinian properties, forceful eviction of Palestinians from their land.”

Tensions have soared over Israel’s planned eviction of Palestinians from a district in east Jerusalem, which Israel sees as part of its eternal capital but is considered occupied by the United Nations.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Several nights of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police, particularly around the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, spiraled on Monday night into a barrage of rocket fire from Gaza and deadly Israeli airstrikes in retaliation.

Israel’s army said more than 600 rockets had been fired since Monday from Gaza towards Israel mainly by Hamas and the Islamic Jihad group.

The sharp escalation has killed at least 32 Palestinians in the blockaded Gaza Strip and three Israelis and wounded hundreds more.

The OIC’s statement follows strong condemnation of Israel by Saudi Arabia over what it called “blatant attacks carried out by the Israeli occupation forces against the sanctity of Al-Aqsa mosque.”

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held talks in the holy city of Mecca with his Turkish counterpart on Tuesday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu said the talks tackled the Israeli-Palestinian issue, adding that efforts were underway to organize a meeting of OIC foreign ministers after the upcoming Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr.

Read more:

At least 35 killed in Gaza, five in Israel, as violence escalates

Hamas confirms several top commanders killed by Israeli airstrikes

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted
International Nurses Day 2021: Frontline heroes tell of their own COVID-19 battles International Nurses Day 2021: Frontline heroes tell of their own COVID-19 battles
Top Content
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Fitr start date Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Fitr start date
Saudi Arabia condemns ‘blatant’ attacks by Israeli forces on al-Aqsa Mosque Saudi Arabia condemns ‘blatant’ attacks by Israeli forces on al-Aqsa Mosque
Israel to step up Gaza strikes: PM Netanyahu Israel to step up Gaza strikes: PM Netanyahu
Gaza tower block destroyed by Israel strike, Hamas fires back 130 rockets at Tel Aviv Gaza tower block destroyed by Israel strike, Hamas fires back 130 rockets at Tel Aviv
Iranian-British businessman abducted in Iraq, handed over to Iran: Sources Iranian-British businessman abducted in Iraq, handed over to Iran: Sources
Hamas chief, Israel’s Netanyahu threaten to escalate violence Hamas chief, Israel’s Netanyahu threaten to escalate violence
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More