Russia calls on Israel to halt settlement moves in Palestinian territories
Sergei Vershinin, a Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, called on Israel on Wednesday to “immediately” stop all settlement activities in the Palestinian
Territories, RIA news agency reported.
Vershinin also said that Moscow called for the “status quo of Jerusalem's sacred sites” to be respected, RIA reported.
