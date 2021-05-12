.
Israeli protestors heckle EU representative in the Palestinian territories Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff (R) as he leads an EU delegation on the site of planned extension of the Givat Hamatos settlement in east Jerusalem, November 16, 2020. (Emmanuel Dunand/AFP)
Israeli protestors heckle EU representative in the Palestinian territories Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff (R) as he leads an EU delegation on the site of planned extension of the Givat Hamatos settlement in east Jerusalem. (File photo: AFP)

Russia calls on Israel to halt settlement moves in Palestinian territories

Reuters, Moscow

Sergei Vershinin, a Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, called on Israel on Wednesday to “immediately” stop all settlement activities in the Palestinian
Territories, RIA news agency reported.

Vershinin also said that Moscow called for the “status quo of Jerusalem's sacred sites” to be respected, RIA reported.

Read more: Erdogan, Putin discuss Israel clashes in call, as Ankara seeks intervention

